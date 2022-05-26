Fans on Twitter reacted to a viral tweet suggesting a trade should take place between Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving and Los Angeles Lakers superstar Russell Westbrook.

Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook are both two of the most popular players in the NBA, and two of the greatest guards to ever play in the history of the league.

However, both have become arguably the two most criticized players in the league, and they each did not help their teams do anything this past season.

The Lakers finished the year as the 11th seed in the Western Conference, and failed to make the playoffs or the play-in tournament.

Meanwhile, the Nets made the playoffs but they got swept in the first-round by the Boston Celtics.

Westbrook was playing with LeBron James, and Irving was playing with Kevin Durant.

Yet, neither team won a playoff game during the 2022 season.

Irving won a title with James in 2016 on the Cleveland Cavaliers and Durant and Westbrook has major success playing together in Oklahoma City for nearly a decade.

On Wednesday, I sent out a tweet saying that the Nets and Lakers should make a swap.

My tweet: "Kyrie Irving for Russell Westbrook who says no"

The tweet has over 2,000 replies and over 1,000 quote tweets in less than 24 hours.

Some of the best replies can be seen in the tweets below.

