Bucks, Suns And Rockets Reportedly Discussed A 3-Team Trade

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Houston Rockets, Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns discussed a three-team trade.

In 2021, the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns faced off in the NBA Finals (the Bucks won the series in six games), and the two teams are still among the best in the NBA.

Therefore, it is no surprise that they would want to upgrade their rosters.

On Monday morning, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported updates from around the league and revealed that the Bucks, Suns and Houston Rockets recently discussed a three-team trade.

Charania via his article in The Athletic: "Multiple league sources said the Suns recently engaged in three-team talks that would have sent Crowder to Milwaukee, four Bucks second-round draft picks along with players to Houston, and Eric Gordon and/or Kenyon Martin Jr. to Phoenix."

Jae Crowder has not played in a game so far this season, but he has been a big part of the Suns' success over the last two seasons.

In 2021, the Suns made the NBA Finals; last season, they had the best record in the NBA.

Crowder has averaged 9.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest during his tenure with the Suns.

As for Eric Gordon, the former Indiana Hoosier has had a down year (34.7% shooting from the three-point range) but has been an outstanding shooter over his 15 seasons in the NBA.

During the 2021-22 season, he shot 41.2% from the three-point range on 5.3 attempts per contest.

Charania also added what held the trade talks up.

Charania via his article in The Athletic: "The hold up in the potential three-teamer was that the Rockets are coveting one first-round pick for Gordon, and for Martin a very good first-rounder, not a batch of second-rounders, according to sources."

The Suns are currently 16-11, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference, while the Bucks are 19-7, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.