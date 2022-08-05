Carmelo Anthony And Dwight Howard? This Team Should Sign Both

On August 5, Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard both remain free agents available for any team in the league to sign.

Last season, the former superstars both played off the bench for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Anthony averaged 13.3 points on 37.5% shooting from the three-point range, and Howard averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.

I believe that the New York Knicks should sign both of them.

Why The Knicks?

The Knicks are coached by Tom Thibodeau, who is known to love playing veterans.

Anthony had some of the best years of his career playing for the Knicks, and he is a scorer that can be relied upon to hit the open shot.

Howard is a three-time Defensive Player of The Year winner, and can still rebound and protect the paint in limited minutes off the bench.

The homecoming for Anthony would be a great way to end his future first ballot Hall of Fame career.

In 2013, he helped the Knicks reach the second-round of the NBA Playoffs, and they have yet to make it that far since then.

Meanwhile, Howard would be the perfect replacement for Taj Gibson, who signed with the Washington Wizards this offseason.

The Knicks are coming off a season where they were the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference, so they missed the NBA Playoffs and the play-in tournament.

However, they were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference in 2021.

Howard and Anthony will likely be available for the veteran's minimum, so it would be a very low risk, with the potential for a high reward.

They could help out their young core, and bring excitement to Madison Square Garden.