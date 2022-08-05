Skip to main content

Carmelo Anthony And Dwight Howard? This Team Should Sign Both

Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard are still free agents on August 5. I believe that the New York Knicks should sign both former All-Stars. Both played on the Los Angeles Lakers last season.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On August 5, Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard both remain free agents available for any team in the league to sign. 

Last season, the former superstars both played off the bench for the Los Angeles Lakers. 

Anthony averaged 13.3 points on 37.5% shooting from the three-point range, and Howard averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.

I believe that the New York Knicks should sign both of them. 

Why The Knicks?

The Knicks are coached by Tom Thibodeau, who is known to love playing veterans.

Anthony had some of the best years of his career playing for the Knicks, and he is a scorer that can be relied upon to hit the open shot.

Howard is a three-time Defensive Player of The Year winner, and can still rebound and protect the paint in limited minutes off the bench. 

The homecoming for Anthony would be a great way to end his future first ballot Hall of Fame career. 

In 2013, he helped the Knicks reach the second-round of the NBA Playoffs, and they have yet to make it that far since then. 

Meanwhile, Howard would be the perfect replacement for Taj Gibson, who signed with the Washington Wizards this offseason. 

The Knicks are coming off a season where they were the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference, so they missed the NBA Playoffs and the play-in tournament.

However, they were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference in 2021. 

Howard and Anthony will likely be available for the veteran's minimum, so it would be a very low risk, with the potential for a high reward. 

They could help out their young core, and bring excitement to Madison Square Garden. 

USATSI_18062369_168388303_lowres (1)
Rumors

Carmelo Anthony And Dwight Howard? This Team Should Sign Both

By Ben Stinar47 seconds ago
USATSI_17410867_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Opinion: A Blockbuster Russell Westbrook Trade To This Team Would Win An NBA Championship

By Ben Stinar15 minutes ago
USATSI_16179786_168388303_lowres
News

Chris Paul Sends Out 2 Tweets On Friday

By Ben Stinar32 minutes ago
USATSI_17977209_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: 3x NBA All-Star Comments On LeBron's Instagram Post

By Ben Stinar40 minutes ago
USATSI_17209261_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: LeBron's Viral Instagram Post

By Ben Stinar51 minutes ago
USATSI_17903245_168388303_lowres
News

Ja Morant Makes Huge Announcement On Friday

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17945318_168388303_lowres
News

The NBA Fan Mailbag - Looking Ahead To The 2022-23 NBA Season

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago
USATSI_18111471_168388303_lowres
News

Could A Jazz-Knicks-Lakers Trade Involving Donovan Mitchell Work?

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago
USATSI_18081988_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Should The Brooklyn Nets Sign Eight-Time All-Star Dwight Howard?

By Brett Siegel4 hours ago