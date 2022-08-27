Skip to main content
Carmelo Anthony Is Reportedly Interested In Signing With This Team

According to Jake Fischer of the "Please Don't Aggregate This" Podcast, Carmelo Anthony has interest in returning to the New York Knicks. Anthony's best years came with the Knicks and Denver Nuggets, and this past season he played for the Los Angeles Lakers.
On August 27, Carmelo Anthony still remains a free agent for any team in the NBA to sign. 

Last season, the 38-year-old played in 69 games for the Los Angeles Lakers, and averaged 13.3 points per contest on 37.5% shooting from the three-point range. 

Anthony is a ten-time NBA All-Star, and the best years of his career came when he played for the New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets. 

According to Jake Fischer on the "Please Don't Aggregate This" Podcast (h/t NBACentral and Lakers Daily), Anthony has interest in returning to the Knicks.

"I have certainly heard that Carmelo's got interest in a reunion, I don't know if the Knicks have much interest there," Fischer said on his Podcast. 

The Lakers did not have a good season last year as they went just 33-49, and finished as the 11th seed in the Western Conference. 

Therefore, they missed the NBA Playoffs, which was a shock considering they had LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis and Anthony on the roster. 

Even though the team was not very good, Anthony still proved that he is a solid role player at this stage of his career. 

He is a future Basketball Hall of Famer, and was once a superstar, but right now he is nothing more than a role player. 

That being said, he could still be a very good role player for a lot of teams. 

The combination of his size and solid shooting are two things that are not going anywhere even with age. 

