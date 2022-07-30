4 Teams That Should Sign Carmelo Anthony

4 Teams That Should Sign This 10x NBA All-Star
Carmelo Anthony is still a free agent on July 30, and I believe that the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers or Phoenix Suns should sign him.
Ten-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony is still a free agent on July 30, and I believe that the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers or Phoenix Suns should sign him.
Anthony averaged 13.3 points per game for the Lakers last season.
Why Those 4 Teams?
- Philadelphia 76ers: The 76ers have been a very good team for several years, but they have yet to make a deep run in the NBA Playoffs. All-Star center Joel Embiid is in the prime of his career, and next season will be James Haden's first full year with the team. Anthony could be the perfect player to bring off the bench, who was once one of the best players in the world and has played in 83 career playoff games.
- Los Angeles Lakers: The Lakers had a tough season last year going 33-49, and missing the NBA Playoffs and play-in tournament, but Anthony did well there. He averaged 13.3 points on 37.5% shooting from the three-point range. Their problem last season were not because of Anthony.
- New York Knicks: The best years of Anthony's career as a whole were probably with the Denver Nuggets, but he had a very good tenure with the Knicks. He is one of the most popular players to ever play for the Knicks, and the Madison Square Garden crowd would surly welcome him back with open arms. They are also a much better organization now than when he was there. Therefore, it could be a good end to his career.
- Phoenix Suns: The Suns have one of the best rosters in the NBA with Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton. They are a true contender, and their style of play could benefit from Anthony. He would be a good addition next to Paul at different points during the game, and his strong shooting would make their offense even more lethal.