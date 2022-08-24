Cleveland Cavaliers Reportedly Interested In Trading For All-Star Guard

Skip to main content
Cleveland Cavaliers Reportedly Interested In Trading For This 3x NBA All-Star

According to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix, the Cleveland Cavaliers have interest in Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are coming off their best season since LeBron James left the franchise in the summer of 2018. 

They went 44-38, and finished as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

While they lost to the Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets in the play-in tournament, the season was still something to build off of. 

According to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix, the Cavs have interest in Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell. 

Gambadoro: "Couple things on Donovan Mitchell. The Hawks, Heat & Kings are NOT interested contrary to reports. Knicks still have the best package to offer but other teams interested are Cleveland, Washington, Charlotte, LA Lakers & Brooklyn. And no the Jazz never asked for 7 1st round picks!"

There has been tons of speculation about Mitchell over the offseason, but the Cavs are intriguing team that is mentioned.

Unlike a lot of teams, they actually have some solid assets that they could give up in any potential trade for an All-Star.  

The question would be if Mitchell would actually want to play there. 

Cleveland is a small market just like Utah, and the current roster is solid but not elite. 

Last season, they had two All-Stars: Darius Garland made his first All-Star Game at just 22-years-old and Jarrett Allen made his first trip to the All-Star Game at 24-years-old.

Clearly, the franchise is building something, but that probably does not include Mitchell. 

Cavs fans should be happy about the fact that their team is now getting mentioned in trading for win-now players, but this one does not seem to be realistic or a good fit. 

