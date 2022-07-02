The Rockets And 76ers Are Reportedly Working On A Trade

According to Michael K-B of CBS Sports, the Philadelphia 76ers and Houston Rockets are discussing a trade for Eric Gordon.

Michael K-B: "Trade talks between the 76ers and Rockets revolving around Eric Gordon are still active, per a league source. Matisse Thybulle has been mentioned in the talks, but a third team might be needed to facilitate a deal."

Gordon would be a great pickup for the 76ers, because of his elite shooting from the three-point range.

Surrounding an All-Star big-man like Joel Embiid with shooters is always smart, because they can kick out of the paint for an open deep shot.

Gordon is 33-years-old, and he shot over 41% from the three-point range last season.

He has spent time with the Los Angeles Clippers, New Orleans Pelicans in addition to the Rockets.

While he has never quite broken out into being a star, he carved out a nice role for himself as a role player and has had a very solid career.

He has averaged at least 15 points per game in 11 seasons, which is very impressive to be that consistent over such a long period.

In addition, he is also a career 37.1% shooter from the three-point range on over six attempts per game (which is also very solid).

In 2017, he was on an elite Rockets team and he won the 6th Man of The Year Award.

This is the kind of move that might not make a ton of headlines in the offseason, but in the NBA Playoffs could prove to be very valuable.