Cavs Reportedly Interested In Trading For Suns Star

NBA training camps have begun around the league, and on Friday, the first preseason game of the year will be played between the Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards in Japan.

With the regular season less than three weeks away, one player is currently on the trading block.

On Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that Jae Crowder and the Suns "mutually agreed" that he would not show up to training camp (while they seek a trade).

Charania: " The Phoenix Suns and Jae Crowder have mutually agreed that the veteran forward will not participate in training camp as the sides work on a trade, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium"

Now, Joe Vardon of The Athletic (h/t Sam Amico of Hoops Wire) has reported that one team who has interest in trading for Crowder is the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Vardon: "The Cavaliers have at least fleeting interest in Jae Crowder, as they are a small forward away from being really special. Unless, of course, one of these six players makes a name for himself, ⁦@TheAthleticNBA"

Crowder has played ten seasons in the NBA and has loads of experience playing in 107 career NBA Playoff games.

In 2020 and 2021, he made the NBA Finals twice in a row (first with the Miami Heat and the following season with the Suns).

Last season, he averaged 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest in 67 regular season games.

His career averages are 9.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest in 735 regular season games.

The Suns will play their first game of the regular season on Oct. 19 when they host the Dallas Mavericks, while the Cavs will visit the Toronto Raptors on the same night.