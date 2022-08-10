Could It Happen? A Kevin Durant And James Harden Reunion In Philadelphia?

According to Frank Isola, Kevin Durant has interest in playing with James Harden on the Philadelphia 76ers.

Isola: "It’s hard to follow at times but yes Kevin Durant would like to play with James Harden, who was in London with Durant around the time Durant met with Nets ownership. (Maybe Harden, an expert at forcing trades, is serving as an advisor.)"

Isola was quote tweeting a tweet that mentioned Ian Begley's report for SNY on Wednesday.

Begley: "Durant also sees Philadelphia as another welcome landing spot, per people familiar with the matter."

The Durant trade rumors are really starting to heat up after The Athletic's Shams Charania put out a massive report earlier in the week.

Charania: "In a meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai, Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request and informed Tsai that Tsai needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash, sources say."

Durant averaged 29.9 points per game last season for the Nets, but they were swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics.

He has played two seasons in Brooklyn, and the team has only won just one playoff series in that time span.

Prior to the Nets, he had been to the NBA Finals three times in a row with the Golden State Warriors.

He won two NBA Championships, and two Finals MVP's during the run.

On June 30, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that he requested a trade from the Nets.

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."