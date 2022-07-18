Knicks And Lakers Could Reportedly Make This Trade

The NBA offseason is now on its 19th day, and there are still a lot of unanswered questions about star players around the league.

One of them is nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook, who is on the books at $47.1 million, for one more season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Recently, NBA reporter Marc Stein reported that a league source in Las Vegas told him to keep an eye on the Lakers and New York Knicks as potential trade partners (if the Knicks get Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz).

Stein: "Yet one league source advised me in Las Vegas to keep an eye on the Knicks and Lakers discussing a potential Westbrook deal if — IF — Leon Rose can successfully bring Donovan Mitchell to Madison Square Garden. The source's thinking: After adding Mitchell, New York would be expected to explore scenarios to trade away Julius Randle. And Randle, just one season removed from his breakthrough to All-Star and All-NBA status, is presumably the sort of player that the Lakers would have to consider taking on if — IF — they are unable to use Westbrook's $47.1 million expiring contract in a trade for Kyrie Irving."

Stein clarified in his tweet that a potential Westbrook deal would be for salary purposes.

Stein: "When you click the link it is all there: The scenario below is NOT because anyone thinks the Knicks want to add Russ to their backcourt ... it stems from the idea they may want to shed salary elsewhere on the roster (depending on what else is included) IF they can add Mitchell."

In addition, he says that the Lakers still have trading Westbrook for Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving as their priority.

Stein: "The Lakers' preferred scenario, to be clear, is still trading for Irving, but the Nets A) appear focused on nailing down a Durant trade before pressing for Irving's exit and B) have expressed great reluctance regarding any trade with the Lakers that doesn't involve a third team willing to take on Westbrook's contract (which Brooklyn does not want)."

Westbrook is on an expiring deal, while Randle has four more seasons on his contract.

Therefore, the Knicks would be getting out from a huge salary obligation, and the Lakers could potentially add a player who would fit better with their roster.

Randle played with Anthony Davis on the New Orleans Pelicans, and was drafted by the Lakers (spending the first four years of his pro-career with the franchise).

On July 13, The Athletic's Shams Charania and Tony Jones reported that the Utah Jazz had been talking with the Knicks about a Mitchell deal.

Right now, it appears as if one big move will cause a lot of ripple effects through out the entire NBA.