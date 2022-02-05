What? The Nets Are Reportedly Open To Trading This Superstar

Skip to main content
The Brooklyn Nets Are Reportedly Open To Trading This Superstar

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Philadelphia 76ers are expected to pursue James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets before the trading deadline. Charania adds that the Nets are open to discussing a deal.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Philadelphia 76ers are expected to try to trade for James Harden before the trading deadline next Thursday.  

Charania adds that the Nets are now open to discussing a deal. 

The tweet from Charania can be seen embedded below, and his article on The Athletic can be read here.  

Charania tweeted: "Sources: The Philadelphia 76ers are expected to pursue Brooklyn's James Harden ahead of NBA trade deadline Thursday – and the Nets are now open to discussing a deal." 

In the article, Charania states that dialogue is expected to begin centered around Ben Simmons and Harden. 

Simmons is a three-time All-Star and just 25-years-old, but has yet to play in game so far this season. 

As for Harden, he was traded from the Houston Rockets to the Nets last season, but the trio of him, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, have rarely been on the floor together at the same time. 

Durant is currently out for a large chunk of time with a knee injury, and Irving can only play in road games, because he is a part-time player due to the New York City vaccine mandate preventing him from playing in games at Barclays Center. 

Last season, both teams lost in the second round of the playoffs, which fell short of expectations. 

The Nets lost in a Game 7 on their home court to the Milwaukee Bucks, and the 76ers lost in a Game 7 on their home court to the Atlanta Hawks. 

