These Two Teams Have Reportedly Made Trade Offers For Dennis Schröder

These Two Contenders Have Reportedly Made Trade Offers For Dennis Schröder

According to Matt Moore of The Action Network, the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls have made trade offers for Boston Celtics point guard Dennis Schröder.

According to Matt Moore of The Action Network, the Boston Celtics have trade offers from both the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls for point guard Dennis Schröder   

The article from Moore on The Action Network can be read here, and his tweet with the article can be seen embedded below. 

Moore wrote: "There are two offers on the table for Dennis Schröder according to multiple sources, one from the Milwaukee Bucks and another from the Chicago Bulls." 

The Bulls are the first seed in the Eastern Conference (33-19), and have a star point guard in Lonzo Ball, but the former second overall pick is currently out for an extended period. 

As for the Bucks, they are the third seed in the east with a 33-21 record, and could definitely use the guard depth, because they do not have a lot of true play-makers on the roster.    

They are just 18th in the NBA in assists per game (23.3), which is something that could use improving.  

Schroder is averaging 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game this season. 

He has averaged more than five assists per game in a season three different times.

Schröder is in his ninth season in the NBA, and has also played for the Atlanta Hawks, Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers in addition to the Celtics. 

In Atlanta, he was one of their best players, and averaged 19.4 points per game during the 2017-18 season. 

He has played both bench roles and starter roles during his career. 

