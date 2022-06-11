Could The Golden State Warriors Trade This All-Star?

The Golden State Warriors won Game 4 of the NBA Finals by a score of 107-97 on Friday night in Boston at the TD Garden.

Their series with the Celtics is now tied up at 2-2, and Game 5 will be played back at the Chase Center in California on Monday night.

Andrew Wiggins had a phenomenal game scoring 17 points and grabbing 16 rebounds.

The 2014 first overall pick had been labeled as a bust for a large part of his career, but with the Warriors he's turned into an All-Star (started this year) and is on the verge of becoming an NBA Champion.

There is no question that his value is higher than it's ever been.

He had been seen as a potential superstar coming out of Kansas, but the Warriors seem to have unlocked a version of him as a role player that he is starring in.

During the regular season, he averaged 17.2 points per game on over 39% shooting from the three-point range.

He's been an efficient scorer, and an incredible perimeter defender, which will give you a role on any team in the league.

Next season, he has an expiring contract worth just under $34 million and then he will become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2023.

Would the Warriors ever trade Wiggins?

The Warriors are one of the smartest (if not the smartest) organizations in all of basketball.

Therefore, they will likely have a plan on what to do with him going forward.

If they don't trade him during the regular season, they would need to pay a lot of money to keep him the following summer.

At just 27-years-old, if he has another good year next season, he could be in line for a massive deal.

The situation is something to keep an eye on during the 2022-23 NBA season.