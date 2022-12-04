This Team Is Reportedly Interested In Trading For Derrick Rose

According to Ric Bucher of Fox Sports, the Dallas Mavericks are interested in New York Knicks point guard Derrick Rose.

The NBA season is already in its second month, so trade rumors will likely start to heat up (February 9 is the trading deadline for the 2022-23 season).

Over the offseason, Jalen Brunson, who had spent the first four seasons of his NBA career with the Dallas Mavericks, signed with the New York Knicks.

Therefore, the Mavs have had a big hole to fill (Brunson is currently averaging 21.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Knicks).

They recently signed four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker, who averaged 11.6 points, 3.0 rebounds 3.5 assists per contest for the Knicks last season.

According to Ric Bucher of Fox Sports, the Mavs have an interest in trading for current Knicks' point guard Derrick Rose (h/t Ahn Fire Digital).

Bucher via his article on Fox Sports: "The Mavericks, of course, lost Brunson to the Knicks last summer and are in desperate need of a second playmaker to relieve All-Star point forward Luka Dončić. They've brought on a former Knick, Kemba Walker, for a test run, but a league source said they also have interest in a current one, the aforementioned Rose."

The 2011 MVP (Rose) is currently averaging 6.4 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest in 21 games.

However, he is only playing 13.6 minutes per contest.

In 2021, Rose was a massive reason for the Knicks making the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2013.

The former first-overall pick averaged 14.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest in 35 games with the Knicks (after getting traded via the Detroit Pistons in the middle of the 2020-21 season).