Denver Nuggets NBA Champion Reportedly Expected To Be On Trading Block
Bruce Brown Jr. played a major role in the Denver Nuggets winning the 2023 NBA Championship over the Miami Heat.
However, he left the team over the offseason and signed a two-year deal with the Indiana Pacers.
The Pacers then traded Brown Jr. to the Toronto Raptors.
He finished his season with averages of 10.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per contest while shooting 47.8% from the field and 32.3% from the three-point range in 67 games.
Brown Jr. has a team-option in his contract for the 2024-25 season at $23 million.
Recently, Doug Smith of Toronto Star Sports reported that the Raptors are expected to pick up the option and then look to move him.
Via Smith's article in Toronto Star Sports: "The sense from a handful of league sources is that the Raptors are likely to pick up the option, then turn around and deal Brown quickly rather than wait until the 2025 trade deadline."
Brown Jr. doesn't make sense for a Raptors team that finished as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-57 record.
However, he could end up being a huge addition to a contending team's bench (or starting lineup).
There is a case to be made that the Nuggets would not have been able to win the title without his excellent defense.
In addition to the Pacers, Nuggets and Raptors, the former Miami star has also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets and Detroit Pistons over six seasons in the NBA.