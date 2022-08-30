Donovan Mitchell's Twitter Bio Is Making Fans Go Crazy

Social media has become a huge part of the NBA.

Players engage on Twitter and Instagram all the time, and the league news that is broken by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, The Athletic's Shams Charania and others always have fans paying attention to Twitter.

It's safe to say that social media has become part of what makes the NBA so popular.

On Tuesday, there was a good example of this when people noticed that Utah Jazz All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell took the team out of his Twitter bio.

For reference, he also took out Louisville (his college team) out of his bio as well.

The reported change to his bio is important, because he has been rumored to be the subject of trade talks for a while now.

On Monday night, ESPN's Wojnarowski reported that the New York Knicks agreed to a contract extension with RJ Barrett, and he added several details about recent trade talks between the Knicks and Jazz.

Woj (via his article on ESPN): "New York president of basketball operations Leon Rose set a Monday night deadline with Utah to reach an agreement on a trade for Mitchell or the Knicks would commit to the Barrett extension, sources said."

Mitchell averaged 25.9 points per game last season, but the Jazz were eliminated in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Dallas Mavericks.

In 2021, they had the best record in the entire NBA during the regular season, but they lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Over the offseason, the team traded away All-Star center Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves in a blockbuster deal.

Woj also added (via his article on ESPN): "The Jazz aren't seriously engaged elsewhere on a Mitchell deal now, sources said, which makes real the possibility that he could still be on the roster for the start of training camp."

Mitchell's future is important to the rest of the NBA because he is only 25-years-old, and has made the NBA All-Star game in three consecutive seasons.

Since coming into the NBA as the 13th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, he has led the Jazz to the NBA Playoffs in all five seasons that he's been there.

Right now, he is not even his prime years, so he will likely continue to get better each season.

