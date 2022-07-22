Skip to main content
Donovan Mitchell's Intriguing Tweet On Friday Amid Trade Rumors

Utah Jazz All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell commented on Eric Paschall's tweet on Friday. Mitchell has been mentioned in many trade rumors lately with the Miami Heat and New York Knicks being two of the most reported teams to be interested.
On Friday, Utah Jazz All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell commented on Eric Paschall's tweet.  

Paschall quote tweeted a tweet that said that he was going to play in Europe, and wrote "False news". 

Mitchell's comment: "Lol they been doin that a lot recently 😭 😭 "

Mitchell has been mentioned in a load of trade rumors lately, and two of the most reported teams have been the New York Knicks and Miami Heat. 

On July 13, Shams Charania and Tony Jones reported that the Jazz have had discussions with the Knicks. 

Charania: "The Jazz and Knicks have started discussions on a Donovan Mitchell trade, sources tell me and @Tjonesonthenba. New York has Utah’s focus currently, among interested teams."

On July 12, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, reported the Heat's interest. 

Winderman: "Spoke to a Western Conference scout today here in Vegas about Donovan Mitchell. He said he has heard Heat have made interest clear. The long-time scout said he would move Herro in such a deal. (Robinson, picks likely also would have to go out.)"

There have been plenty of other rumors as of late. 

Mitchell and the Jazz were the fifth seed in the Western Conference last season, but they lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks. 

In 2021, they had been the best team in the entire NBA during the regular season.

However, they lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks. 

This offseason, they traded away All-Star center Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves. 

