Knicks Drama? Star Player Has Reportedly Unfollowed The Team On Instagram

Drama? Knicks Star Has Reportedly Unfollowed The Team On Instagram

Julius Randle has reportedly unfollowed the New York Knicks on Instagram. Randle began his career with the Los Angeles Lakers, and was on the New Orleans Pelicans prior to joining the Knicks.

New York Knicks star Julius Randle has reportedly unfollowed the team on Instagram (see tweet below from Knicks Memes).

Last season, Randle made his first All-Star game and the Knicks were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 41-31 record. 

However, this season they have struggled mightily and are currently the 12th seed in the east at 24-28 in the 52 games that they've played in. 

They are also just 3-7 in their last ten games. 

As for Randle, he is not an All-Star this year and has been struggling. 

He is averaging 18.5 points, 9.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.  

While those are solid numbers, he is shooting just 41.4% from the field, and 30.3% from the three-point range.  

For reference, he shot 45.6% from the field, and 41.1% from the three-point range last season. 

