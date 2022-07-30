What If The Golden State Warriors Signed This Former Superstar?

Dwight Howard is still a free agent on July 30, and I think he could be a good pickup for a lot of NBA teams.

I believe one of the best fits would be with the Golden State Warriors.

Why The Warriors?

Howard is an eight-time NBA All-Star and one of the greatest players to ever play in the NBA.

One of the reasons he was so good is because of how talented of a defender and a rebounder he was.

He has won the Defensive Player of The Year Award three different times.

While the best years of his career are very far behind him, he is still a capable role player who knows his role on a team with other stars.

He has spent the last three seasons on the Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers and then the Lakers again.

Therefore, he has played with Russell Westbrook, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and others as a role player.

Having the experience of taking a supporting cast role with other stars would help him be a complementary piece to the Warriors team that is loaded with Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson.

The 36-year-old averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game last season.

In 2020, he helped the Lakers win the NBA Championship over Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.

The Warriors are fresh off winning their fourth title in the last eight seasons, and Howard would be the perfect big-man to add to their roster.