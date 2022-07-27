Dwight Howard Reportedly Interested In Joining The Brooklyn Nets

According to Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports, Dwight Howard has interested in joining the Brooklyn Nets.

Robinson: "Dwight Howard’s name has been mentioned in blogs recently as a potential Brooklyn Nets off-season signee. I asked him if he had any interest in the Nets. His response to @BallySports was: “Yes I am.” “Would love that.” Howard’s an NBA Champ & an eight time All-Star."

Howard is one of the best players to ever play in the NBA, and he has made the NBA All-Star Game eight times.

In addition, he has also won the Defensive Player of The Year Award three different times.

In 2009, he led the Orlando Magic all the way to the NBA Finals, but they lost to Kobe Bryant, Pau Gasol and the Los Angeles Lakers.

After spending the first eight seasons of his career in Orlando, he has also played for the Lakers (three times), Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers.

Over the last few years he has been a role player, and is no longer the superstar he once was.

The 36-year-old averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds in 60 games last season for the Lakers.

He started 27 games for the team.

There is no question that he could be a good pickup for an abundance of teams, and be a solid rebounder and rim protector off the bench.

His career averages are 15.7 points, 11.8 rebonds, 1.3 assists and 1.8 blocker per game.

He is also an NBA Champion (Lakers in 2020).