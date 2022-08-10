Keith Bogans Is Reportedly "Close To" Joining An Eastern Conference Coaching Staff

Skip to main content
According to Frank Isola, former NBA star Keith Bogans "is close to finalizing a deal" to be part of the Detroit Pistons coaching staff.  Bogans played for several teams over his NBA career including the Brooklyn Nets, Boston Celtics, Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls, Orlando Magic, Milwaukee Bucks, Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs.
Isola on August 8: "Keith Bogans is close to finalizing a deal to join the Pistons staff. Another former NBA player, Rashard Lewis, is also in talks with the Pistons."

He was part of the Bulls teams that featured Derrick Rose, Taj Gibson, Joakim Noah, Luol Deng and Carlos Boozer.

In addition, he was on the Nets when they had Deron Williams and Joe Johnson.

He never averaged more than 9.6 points per game contest in a season, but he was always a very solid role player.

Bogans was the kind of player that fit in well as a guy who could hit an open shot and play tough defense on the opposing team's top scorers.

He also played in 36 playoff games over his career.

At 42-years-old, his playing days are probably coming to a close, so he would be a great addition to a coaching staff like the Pistons.

They have a young roster with 2021 first overall pick Cade Cunningham. 

The team has not been competitive over the last few seasons, but they will likely be a solid team at some point over the next few seasons. 

They drafted Jaden Ivey with the fifth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft in June. 

