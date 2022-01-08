A Former NBA Star Is Reportedly Unretiring
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Gerald Green (who was an assistant coach for the Houston Rockets) is unretiring, and signing with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers of the NBA's G-League (Rockets affiliate).
The reports from Chariana can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below from his Twitter account.
Green is 35-years-old, and has 12 years of NBA expiernce playing for the Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves, Indiana Pacers, New Jersey Nets, Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks and Rockets.
He has career averages of 9.7 points and 2.5 rebounds per game on 36.1% shooting from the three-point range.
His most recent season in the NBA was in 2019 when he played for the Rockets, and averaged 9.2 points and 2.5 rebounds per game on 35.4% shooting from the three-point range.
