The Golden State Warriors Are Reportedly Working Out A Former Rookie Of The Year

Golden State Warriors Are Reportedly Working Out A Former Rookie Of The Year

According to The Athletic's Anthony Slater and Shams Charania, the Golden State Warriors will work out former Rookie of The Year Tyreke Evans.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania and Anthony Slater, the Golden State Warriors will bring in Tyreke Evans for a workout this week. 

The tweet from Charania can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account. 

Charania adds that Evans also visited the Milwaukee Bucks. 

The 2010 Rookie of The Year had spent the last few seasons out of the NBA after being suspended for a banned substance. 

He's now been reinstated, and is a free agent where he can sign with any team. 

Over his career, he has played for the Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans, Memphis Grizzlies and most recently, the Indiana Pacers.  

The 32-year-old has career averages of 15.7 points, 4.6 rebonds and 4.8 assists per game.  

More on Evans can be read here from Slater's story in The Athletic (see tweet below). 

The Warriors are 44-22 in 66 games, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.

