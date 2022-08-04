Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Sign This Former Rookie Of The Year

On August 4, Michael Carter-Williams still remains a free agent for any team in the league to sign.

He was the 11th overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers, and he won the 2014 Rookie of The Year Award.

In addition to the 76ers, the 30-year-old has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls, Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets and Milwaukee Bucks.

He last played for the Magic during the 2020-21 season and averaged 8.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest.

This past season, he did not play in a game, and he dealt with an injury and was waived.

I believe that the New York Knicks should sign the former Syracuse star.

Why The Knicks?

The Knicks were the worst team in the NBA last season at generating assists per game.

They averaged 21.9 assists per contest as team, which was good for 30th place.

The team did not have good point guard play, and I believe that Carter-Williams would be a good addition off the bench.

This offseason, they added Jalen Brunson, and they were without Derrick Rose for a large portion of last season due to injury.

Carter-Williams could be a great option to turn to as the third string point guard.

He has always been a player who can score, pass and rebound.

While he likely would not play very much, he could be relied upon to be a passer when he did.

He has averaged over 6.0 assists per game in a season two different times.

Last season, the Knicks were the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference, so they missed the NBA Playoffs and play-in tournament.