Shams Charania (appearing on FanDuel TV) reported what the Milwaukee Bucks have offered the Phoenix Suns for Jae Crowder.

Jae Crowder has been one of the best role players in the NBA for quite some time.

He spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons playing for the Phoenix Suns and averaged 9.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest.

During that period, the Suns made the NBA Finals (in 2021) and had the best record in the NBA (in 2022).

However, Crowder has not played in a game for the Suns this season (Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that there was a mutual decision or him to be away from the team before the 2022-23 season began).

Now, Charania (appearing on FanDuel TV) reports that the Milwaukee Bucks have made a trade offer for Crowder (and the Suns allowed Crowder and the Bucks to speak).

Via Charania: "Sources tell me that the Bucks most current offer is Jordan Nwora, Serge Ibaka, George Hill, 2nd round draft compensations for Crowder."

The trade deadline is less than two weeks (February 9), so something will likely happen soon.

Right now, the Suns are tied with three other teams for the sixth seed in the Western Conference and have a 26-25 record in 51 games.

As for the Bucks, they are tied for the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 33-17 record in 50 games.

Crowder will be in his 11th season in the NBA (whenever he plays) and has also been with the Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, Boston Celtics, Utah Jazz and Memphis Grizzlies.