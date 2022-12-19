Houston Rockets Open To Trading Veteran Guard This Season

The Houston Rockets are currently rebuilding and while they may own one of the worst records in the league right now, the future is looking bright for this franchise.

Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr. and Kevin Porter Jr. are all looking like essential building blocks for the future of this franchise and what the Rockets decide to do at the trade deadline this season could be very telling as to if they can begin to rise up out of their rebuild.

Building a sustainable team through the draft is the vision general manager Rafael Stone has for Houston right now and as a result, the Rockets could very much look to add more future draft assets ahead of the trade deadline.

Kenyon Martin Jr. is a player that could generate trade interest, as is veteran shooting guard Eric Gordon, who has seemed to be available on the trade block for quite some time.

Gordon, 33, is currently in the midst of his 15th NBA season and while he carries a hefty price tag in terms of his cap hit this season, he is still an experienced veteran that can contribute right away to a playoff contending team.

According to The Athletic’s Kelly Iko, the Rockets are “more inclined” to trade Gordon than at any point over the last two seasons. Iko states that the team has come close to moving the veteran in the past.

Making $19.5 million this season, Eric Gordon’s contract becomes significantly more favorable at the conclusion of the season, as his $20.9 million cap hit for next season is non-guaranteed, giving any team that may trade for him the freedom to possibly waive Gordon and re-sign him in the offseason.

There are a handful of teams who have expressed interest in Gordon through the years and the most recent team to show trade interest in Eric Gordon is the Phoenix Suns, as sources have told Fastbreak on FanNation that the Suns have been eyeing the Rockets’ veteran since the summer.

In 25 games this season with Houston, Gordon has averaged 11.8 points and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 35.3 percent from three-point range. For his career, Gordon has shot 37.0 percent from deep.

Whether he ends up in Phoenix or somewhere else, it seems very likely at this time that Eric Gordon will be on the move ahead of the league’s trade deadline in February.

