Houston Rockets Beginning To Draw Trade Interest For Eric Gordon

Houston Rockets veteran guard Eric Gordon will once again be a key name to watch heading towards the NBA Trade Deadline.

Still in the midst of a rebuild since trading ten-time All-Star James Harden in 2021, the Houston Rockets are expected to shop veteran shooting guard Eric Gordon ahead of this season’s trade deadline.

Gordon, 33, has been with the Rockets since the start of the 2016-17 season and has been a steady producer for them out on the perimeter for quite some time.

While he did draw some trade attention this past offseason, Houston did not end up making any deals involving the veteran, but with the NBA Trade Deadline just over seven weeks away, teams are once again showing interest in Gordon.

Should he be traded, Eric Gordon should immediately provide value and stability for a team out on the wing given his experience being apart of contending teams in Houston and sources told Fastbreak on FanNation that over ten teams have inquired about Gordon’s availability over the last several weeks, including the likes of the Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks, Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans.

While it is unknown at this time if any of these teams have made a formal offer for Gordon, there was a potential three-team deal on the table last month involving the Houston Rockets, Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks, a deal that would have sent Suns’ veteran Jae Crowder to Milwaukee and Eric Gordon to Phoenix, sources said.



However, trade talks between these teams have since stalled and there has not been any new traction on this potential deal.

This season, Gordon is making $19.5 million, a large salary for many teams in this league to take on mid-season, and while he does have another year left on his current deal for $20.9 million, this final year of Gordon’s contract is non-guaranteed, giving any team that potentially trades for him flexibility in the offseason.

The Rockets have had mixed feelings about trading Eric Gordon in recent years, yet they have made it known recently that Gordon is available and that they are willing to discuss trade scenarios involving him.

The Houston Rockets are currently 9-21 on the season, the worst record in the Western Conference. Building for the future is the main goal of general manager Rafael Stone right now and heading towards the deadline, many around the league are expecting the Rockets to look for ways to continue adding draft assets.

At this point, it seems likely that the Rockets will find a suitor for Eric Gordon in the coming weeks.

