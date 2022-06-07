Huge Kyrie Irving Potential Free Agency Update
According to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, the Brooklyn Nets are likely to have Kyrie Irving on the roster next season.
Irving has a player-option for next season, so he can either choose to be a free agent right now, or wait till next season when his current deal expires.
According to Lewis, a contract extension for the star guard is actually more likely than Irving leaving the franchise.
June 29 is the date that Irving has to have his decision in by, so there is still plenty of time, and until something is concrete there will likely be plenty of more rumors about Irving's future.
The Nets had a tough end to their season as they got swept in the first-round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics.
Irving played two seasons for Boston prior to signing with the Nets in the summer of 2019.
