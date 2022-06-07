Skip to main content

Huge Kyrie Irving Potential Free Agency Update

According to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, the Brooklyn Nets are likely to have Kyrie Irving next season. Irving and the Nets lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics, who are now in the NBA Finals facing off with the Golden State Warriors.

Irving has a player-option for next season, so he can either choose to be a free agent right now, or wait till next season when his current deal expires.  

According to Lewis, a contract extension for the star guard is actually more likely than Irving leaving the franchise. 

June 29 is the date that Irving has to have his decision in by, so there is still plenty of time, and until something is concrete there will likely be plenty of more rumors about Irving's future.   

The Nets had a tough end to their season as they got swept in the first-round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics.   

Irving played two seasons for Boston prior to signing with the Nets in the summer of 2019. 

