Skip to main content
Huge News About Tom Thibodeau's Future With The New York Knicks

Huge News About Tom Thibodeau's Future With The New York Knicks

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the New York Knicks are expected to retain Tom Thibodeau as their head coach beyond this season. Thibodeau is in his third stint as a head coach as he has also coached the Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves.

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the New York Knicks are expected to retain Tom Thibodeau as their head coach beyond this season. Thibodeau is in his third stint as a head coach as he has also coached the Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves.

The New York Knicks went 41-31 last season, and got the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.         

Tom Thibodeau was the NBA's Head Coach of The Year, and Julius Randle was named to his first All-Star team.       

Things have not been as pretty for the Knicks this season as they are just 28-40 on the year, and had zero players make the All-Star Game. 

They are also the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference and in serious jeopardy of missing the postseason. 

However, according to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the Knicks are expected to retain their head coach beyond this season.  

The article from Fischer on Bleacher Report can be read here, and the tweets about the report can be seen below. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17868446_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets Injury Report Against The Mavericks

By Ben Stinarjust now
USATSI_17289821_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Huge News About Tom Thibodeau's Future With The New York Knicks

By Ben Stinar29 seconds ago
USATSI_17656856_168388303_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving's Status For Mavs-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_16255128_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Ben Simmons' Status For Mavs-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17263904_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Suns Injury Report Against The Rockets

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_17486326_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted After Kyrie Irving Dropped 60 Points

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_13421105_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyrie Irving Tweeted After Dropping 60 Points

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_16315207_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Cam Johnson's Status For Suns-Rockets Game

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17778133_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Seth Curry's Status For Mavs-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago