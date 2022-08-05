Skip to main content

Opinion: A Blockbuster Russell Westbrook Trade To This Team Would Win An NBA Championship

I believe that the Brooklyn Nets should trade for Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Russell Westbrook has been a very popular name over the last few months, because there has been a lot of rumors about his future with the Los Angeles Lakers.  

He opted into the final year of his deal that will pay him $47.1 million next season. 

There have been endless rumors about trades, and one team that has been mentioned a lot is the Brooklyn Nets in a potential deal that would also feature Kyrie Irving. 

However, most reports have noted that the Nets would not want Westbrook's contract.

Recently, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported that the Nets would not want Westbrook and they would need to add a third team to take on the nine-time NBA All-Star. 

Buha: "The Nets aren’t interested in taking back Westbrook’s contract, which means the Lakers would have to include a third team – with the Pacers, Spurs, Jazz and Knicks as possible options — to accept Westbrook in a salary dump."

This has been the widely reported notion about the Nets.

Yet, I believe that would be a major mistake on the Nets' part.

Westbrook averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists in 78 games last season. 

He's also got many years of experience playing with Kevin Durant, and they made the NBA Finals together in 2012.

I think that would be the perfect tandem considering they also have players like Ben Simmons, Seth Curry and Nic Claxton on the roster as role players.

On June 30, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Durant requested a trade from the Nets.

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN." 

I believe that the Nets should keep Durant and trade for Westbrook, because they could win an NBA Championship with that roster. 

USATSI_17410867_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Opinion: A Blockbuster Russell Westbrook Trade To This Team Would Win An NBA Championship

By Ben Stinar3 minutes ago
USATSI_16179786_168388303_lowres
News

Chris Paul Sends Out 2 Tweets On Friday

By Ben Stinar20 minutes ago
USATSI_17977209_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: 3x NBA All-Star Comments On LeBron's Instagram Post

By Ben Stinar28 minutes ago
USATSI_17209261_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: LeBron's Viral Instagram Post

By Ben Stinar39 minutes ago
USATSI_17903245_168388303_lowres
News

Ja Morant Makes Huge Announcement On Friday

By Ben Stinar49 minutes ago
USATSI_17945318_168388303_lowres
News

The NBA Fan Mailbag - Looking Ahead To The 2022-23 NBA Season

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago
USATSI_18111471_168388303_lowres
News

Could A Jazz-Knicks-Lakers Trade Involving Donovan Mitchell Work?

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago
USATSI_18081988_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Should The Brooklyn Nets Sign Eight-Time All-Star Dwight Howard?

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago
USATSI_10031133_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Who Is Going To Sign This NBA Legend That Is A Free Agent?

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago