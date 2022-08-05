Opinion: A Blockbuster Russell Westbrook Trade To This Team Would Win An NBA Championship

Russell Westbrook has been a very popular name over the last few months, because there has been a lot of rumors about his future with the Los Angeles Lakers.

He opted into the final year of his deal that will pay him $47.1 million next season.

There have been endless rumors about trades, and one team that has been mentioned a lot is the Brooklyn Nets in a potential deal that would also feature Kyrie Irving.

However, most reports have noted that the Nets would not want Westbrook's contract.

Recently, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported that the Nets would not want Westbrook and they would need to add a third team to take on the nine-time NBA All-Star.

Buha: "The Nets aren’t interested in taking back Westbrook’s contract, which means the Lakers would have to include a third team – with the Pacers, Spurs, Jazz and Knicks as possible options — to accept Westbrook in a salary dump."

This has been the widely reported notion about the Nets.

Yet, I believe that would be a major mistake on the Nets' part.

Westbrook averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists in 78 games last season.

He's also got many years of experience playing with Kevin Durant, and they made the NBA Finals together in 2012.

I think that would be the perfect tandem considering they also have players like Ben Simmons, Seth Curry and Nic Claxton on the roster as role players.

On June 30, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Durant requested a trade from the Nets.

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."

I believe that the Nets should keep Durant and trade for Westbrook, because they could win an NBA Championship with that roster.