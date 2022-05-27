Why Pacers Guard Malcolm Brogdon Is Most Likely To Be Traded This Summer

INDIANAPOLIS — The Pacers have the No. 6 pick in next month's NBA Draft. It's the highest selection for the franchise since 1988.

With that coveted pick, several good players on quality contracts, what the Pacers also have is options. You can make a good case for the team to execute things more than a dozen different ways heading into free agency.

Regardless of whether they key this pick, trade up or back, the most likely scenario includes the team moving on from Malcolm Brogdon.

The veteran just completed his sixth season, and he played the fewest games in a season. Just 36 due to injuries, primarily a sore Achilles tendon.

The front office's biggest priority has to be team health — because they haven't had good health in years. There were the unlucky injuries to Paul George, Victor Oladipo and Jeremy Lamb. And then there's been Myles Turner not finishing the past two seasons, T.J. Warren only playing in four of 154 games over the last two seasons.

For his career, Brogdon has missed roughly 20 percent of games each season.

They cannot keep going through this.

On top of that, the Pacers acquired guard Tyrese Haliburton at the trade deadline in February. He's the new face of the team. He not only played in every game once arriving in Indiana, but his contributions were eye-catching.

He averaged 17.5 points and 9.6 assists per game while shooting 50 percent from the field. He's all-in on being Indiana and has just two seasons under his belt. So he has plenty of room to grow.

The Pacers are also undergoing a rebuild centering around Haliburton, Chris Duarte and Isaiah Jackson. They could potentially draft another guard in next month's draft.

Meanwhile, Brogdon is under contract for the next three years, through the 2024-25 season, after the Pacers signed him to a two-year contract extension before last season. It added an additional $45 million to his deal and was the team's highest-paid player until Buddy Hield was also acquired with Haliburton.

Brogdon is a Virginia grad just like head coach Rick Carlisle. But just like Haliburton has gone all-in with the city, the franchise is all-in on him.

