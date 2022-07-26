Opinion: The Phoenix Suns Should Sign This Former 2nd Overall Pick

Jabari Parker is still a free agent on July 26, and I think that he could help several teams.

The former Duke star was the second overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks, but has dealt with several injuries over his career that prevented him from reaching his potential.

Last season, he played for the Boston Celtics and has also played for the Sacramento Kings, Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards, Chicago Bulls and Bucks.

I think that the Phoenix Suns should sign Parker.

Why The Suns?

The Suns made the NBA Finals in 2021, and this past season they had the best record in the entire NBA during the regular season.

They are very much a contender to win the NBA Championship in 2023, and teams like that always need to find good veterans during the summer that can help them in the NBA Playoffs.

Parker is the kind of player that can be signed for a minimum deal (more than likely), and is still just 27-years-old.

At one point, he was seen as a future superstar.

In his third season, he averaged over 20 points per game for the Bucks.

However, the injuries slowed him down, and he has been a journeyman during his career.

Even so, he still has career averages of 14.1 points per game, and can be relied upon as a player who can put the ball in the basket.

With outstanding guard play from Devin Booker and Chris Paul, Parker could be a good option off the bench that they could make even better.

In 2019-20, he played 32 games with Trae Young and the Hawks, and averaged 15.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.