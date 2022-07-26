Skip to main content
MASSIVE Report About Jaylen Brown Amid Trade Rumors

According to Jared Weiss of The Athletic, Jaylen Brown still wants to remain with the Boston Celtics. On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Brown had been part of a trade offer to the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant.
According to Jared Weiss of The Athletic, Jaylen Brown still wants to remain with the Boston Celtics.

Weiss: "In spite of the trade talks, Brown wants to be in Boston."

On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Celtics made a trade offer to the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant. 

According to Charania, Brown was in the proposed trade package to Brooklyn. 

Charania: "The Celtics offered Brown, guard Derrick White and a draft pick to the Nets for Durant, sources said. The proposal was rejected, and Brooklyn has asked Boston — in any proposal — to include Brown, Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, draft picks and potentially one more rotation player, those sources added."

Several hours after the report, Brown sent out a tweet that said, "Smh".

That post from Brown has gone absolutely viral, and has almost 200,000 likes on Twitter in just over one day.  

Brown has spent his entire career with Boston after being selected with the third overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft out of Cal.  

In 2021, he made the first and only All-Star Game of his career, and he is still just 25-years-old. 

He has already been to the Eastern Conference Finals four times in his career, and this past season he helped the Celtics make it all the way to the NBA Finals. 

They lost in six games to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors. 

Brown averaged 23.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.5 assits per game last season. 

