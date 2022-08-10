Kevin Durant Reportedly Sees This Team As A "Desired Landing Spot"

Skip to main content
According to SNY's Ian Begley, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant sees the Boston Celtics as a "desired landing spot".
According to SNY's Ian Begley, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant sees the Boston Celtics as a "desired landing spot".

Begley: "A few notes on the Nets and Kevin Durant….

Durant sees Boston as a desired landing spot, per people familiar with the matter. Durant also would like to play with Boston’s Marcus Smart if he is traded to the Celtics, per people familiar with the matter." 

Begley also added that the Philadelphia 76ers are another team Durant would be open open to playing for. 

Begley"Durant also sees Philadelphia as another welcome landing spot, per people familiar with the matter."

Begley's report comes after Shams Charania of The Athletic had a massive report about Durant on the Nets earlier in the week.  

Charania: "In a meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai, Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request and informed Tsai that Tsai needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash, sources say."

Durant averaged 29.9 points per game on over 51% shooting from the field last season, while also dishing out a career-high 6.4 assists per contest.  

The Nets were the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference, and got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Celtics.  

The 12-time NBA All-Star signed with the Nets in the summer of 2019, but missed the first season due to injury. 

In the two seasons that he has played for the Nets, they have won just one playoff series. 

Prior to the Nets, he played for the Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder. 

He won the MVP Award in 2014 with the Thunder, and two NBA Championships with the Warriors. 

On June 30, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that he requested a trade from the Nets.

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."

After over a month, he still remains on the Nets on August 10. 

