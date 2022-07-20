TRADE RUMORS: Another BIG Kevin Durant Update

On Wednesday, ESPN's Brian Windhorst was on Get Up, and he provided an update on the situation with the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant.

Windhorst: "From what I understand, the trade talks involving Kevin Durant have slowed to trickle. You can still get some Nets folks on the phone if you want to make an offer, but they are not aggressively, I am told, making outgoing calls. The league is about to go on their first significant vacations in two-years, people are scattering to Europe and the National Parks, and Kevin Durant is still a Net and I don't think that's going to change in the short-term future."

On June 30, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Durant had requested a trade from the organization.

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."

Therefore, it's been three-weeks since the trade request took place, and no deal has been reported as close to happening.

Durant had another fantastic season, but the Nets were swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics.

The Celtics ended up making the NBA Finals, but getting swept was still an embarrassment for Durant and Kyrie Irving.

The two stars have played together for the last two seasons, and they have only won just one playoff series.

So far, their tenure in Brooklyn has been filled with more drama than games won,.

The situation with Durant appears as if it is far from finding an ultimate resolution.