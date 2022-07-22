Skip to main content
Kevin Durant Trade Talks Update

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported an update on the trade talks surrounding Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant.
On Thursday, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported an update on the trade talks surrounding Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant.

Windhorst: "The truth is we truly have a one of a kind situation on the trade market. Durant's price is so high that nobody can afford to pay it, because if you execute a trade that makes your team weaker, then the point of you even calling to acquire Kevin Durant is failed. So here we have something that's extremely valuable that nobody wants to buy at its price. So when that happens two things usually happen in the market, in the supply and demand world; one is the price either gets lowered, or two it comes off the market. So right now, what we have is everybody waiting for the price to get lowered as the Nets mull taking it off the market. As of right now, as I put my ear to the ground in the NBA, I'm not hearing anything changing as far as the demand phrase of this process."

Durant and the Nets lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics. 

They were swept, which was a major disappointment. 

The 12-time NBA All-Star signed with the Nets in the summer of 2019, but missed the first season due to injury. 

Therefore, he has played two seasons with Kyrie Irving on the Nets, and they have won just one playoff series. 

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski originally reported that Durant had requested out of Brooklyn on June 30. 

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN." 

