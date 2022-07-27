Huge News About The Miami Heat's Pursuit Of Kevin Durant

According to Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald, the Miami Heat are still interested in Kevin Durant, but the Brooklyn Nets are not interested in their offer.

Jackson reports that, "Miami is moving ahead with its current roster for next season".

Jackson: "While the Miami Heat remains interested in Kevin Durant, the Brooklyn Nets have displayed little interest in the Heat’s offer for the high-scoring superstar and Miami is moving ahead with its current roster for next season, according to sources briefed on the situation."

The Heat had a very good season going all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals, but they lost to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 on their home floor in Florida.

They beat the Atlanta Hawks in five games in the first-round, and the Philadelphia 76ers in six games in the second-round.

The roster is headlined by Kyle Lowry, Bam Adebayo and most importantly Jimmy Butler.

Butler signed with the franchise in the summer of 2019, and the Heat have been to the NBA Finals once, the Eastern Conference Finals two times and the NBA Playoffs in all three seasons that he has been with the franchise.

As for the Nets, Durant signed with them in the summer of 2019 (so did Kyrie Irving).

Durant missed the first season due to injury, and they have won just one playoff series in the two seasons that he has played.

On June 30, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that he requested a trade from the Nets.

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."