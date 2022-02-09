Knicks Reportedly Interested In Trading For This NBA Champion

According to Marc Berman of The New York Post, the New York Knicks have interest in trading for Harrison Barnes.

The tweet from Berman can be seen embedded below, and his article in the New York Post can be read here.

Berman wrote: "However, the Knicks have also asked the Kings about the availability of veteran combo forward Harrison Barnes. Multiple sources said, before the Haliburton trade, the Kings would be amenable to trading the 29-year-old Barnes, who played for Golden State’s superpower teams."

On Tuesday, the Kings acquired Domantas Sabonis in a trade that sent out key players Buddy Hield and Tyrese Hailburton (see tweet below from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski).

The Knicks went 41-31 last season and got the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Therefore, their 24-31 record, which has them as the 12th seed in the east, has been a major disappointment so far this season.

Julius Randle made his first All-Star game last year, and Tom Thibodeau won the NBA's Coach of The Year Award.

This year, they have no All-Stars and Thibodeau certainly won't be in any running for a coaching award.

The Kings are also struggling this season, and with the addition of Sabonis, it would make sense to move off of Barnes if they got a good trade offer from a team.

Barnes was an NBA Champion in 2015 with the Golden State Warriors, and also spent time on the Dallas Mavericks before joining the Sacramento Kings.

He is averaging 16.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game this season.