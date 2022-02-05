The New York Knicks Are Reportedly Interested In Trading For This Star Player

Skip to main content
The Knicks Could Reportedly Trade Julius Randle For This Star Player

The Knicks Could Reportedly Trade Julius Randle For This Star Player

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the New York Knicks have expressed interest in De'Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the New York Knicks have expressed interest in De'Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings.

The New York Knicks have struggled this season with a 24-28 record in the 52 games that they've played, which has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference. 

They are just 3-7 in their last ten games overall, and have a losing record (13-15) at home this season.    

The way they have played this season was definitely not expected after having a 41-31 record and the fourth seed in the east last season. 

Therefore, trade rumors will always follow a team that is not meeting expectations. 

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst on the latest episode of Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective Podcast, the Knicks have interest in De'Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings.     

Windhorst: "This has been reported elsewhere, but I've heard it as well; that the Knicks have shown some interest in De'Aaron Fox. The player that makes the most sense in that swap will be Julius Randle." 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16005468_168388303_lowres
Rumors

The New York Knicks Are Reportedly Interested In Trading For This Star Player

just now
USATSI_17122390_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Knicks Drama? Star Player Has Reportedly Unfollowed The Team On Instagram

49 seconds ago
USATSI_17102637_168388303_lowres
Rumors

The Trail Blazers Have Reportedly Traded Robert Covington To This Team

1 minute ago
USATSI_15426394_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant Responds To What Stephen A. Smith Said

2 minutes ago
USATSI_16947797_168388303_lowres
News

Suns And Wizards Starting Lineups

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17505867_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Suns Injury Report Against Wizards

9 minutes ago
USATSI_17335572_168388303_lowres
Rumors

The Bulls Could Reportedly Trade For This Exciting Point Guard

41 minutes ago
USATSI_17594860_168388303_lowres
News

Klay Thompson Was Asked What The Warriors Need At The Trade Deadline And His Answer Was Hilarious

42 minutes ago
USATSI_17606939_168388303_lowres
Rumors

What? The Nets Are Reportedly Open To Trading This Superstar

44 minutes ago