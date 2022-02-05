The New York Knicks Are Reportedly Interested In Trading For This Star Player

Skip to main content
The New York Knicks Could Reportedly Try To Trade Julius Randle For This Star Player

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the New York Knicks have expressed interest in De'Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings.

The New York Knicks have struggled this season with a 24-28 record in the 52 games that they've played, which has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference. 

They are just 3-7 in their last ten games overall, and have a losing record (13-15) at home this season.    

The way they have played this season was definitely not expected after having a 41-31 record and the fourth seed in the east last season. 

Therefore, trade rumors will always follow a team that is not meeting expectations. 

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst on the latest episode of Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective Podcast, the Knicks have interest in De'Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings.    

Windhorst: "This has been reported elsewhere, but I've heard it as well; that the Knicks have shown some interest in De'Aaron Fox. The player that makes the most sense in that swap will be Julius Randle." 

