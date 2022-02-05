The New York Knicks Are Reportedly Interested In Trading For This Star Player

The New York Knicks have struggled this season with a 24-28 record in the 52 games that they've played, which has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are just 3-7 in their last ten games overall, and have a losing record (13-15) at home this season.

The way they have played this season was definitely not expected after having a 41-31 record and the fourth seed in the east last season.

Therefore, trade rumors will always follow a team that is not meeting expectations.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst on the latest episode of Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective Podcast, the Knicks have interest in De'Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings.

Windhorst: "This has been reported elsewhere, but I've heard it as well; that the Knicks have shown some interest in De'Aaron Fox. The player that makes the most sense in that swap will be Julius Randle."

Related stories on NBA basketball