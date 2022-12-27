Three Teams To Watch As Potential Suitors For Kyle Kuzma Ahead Of Trade Deadline

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma has become a hot name in trade rumors around the NBA and here are three teams that could look to pursue the former first-round pick.

The Eastern Conference is stacked with playoff contending teams this season and while they view themselves as a team in the mix, the Washington Wizards have struggled to remain relevant.

They’ve made the playoffs just once in the last four seasons, losing in the first-round in 2021, and now, they find themselves with a 13-21 record heading into Tuesday night’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Not much has gone right for the Wizards and while they will likely explore options to add talent ahead of the trade deadline, they will also need to consider possibly giving up some assets, one of which could be Kyle Kuzma.

The 27-year-old forward has been playing some of the best basketball of his career since being traded to Washington ahead of the start of the 2021-22 season and now, Kuzma’s name has come up in trade talks around the league quite a bit, so much so that NBA insider Marc Stein reported recently that there’s a belief that Kuzma is “gettable” between now and the trade deadline on February 9.

Playing in a total of 33 games thus far this season, Kuzma has averaged 21.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 46.9 percent from the floor. Having the ability to score at a high-level from virtually anywhere on the floor is what makes Kyle Kuzma such an intriguing trade target for many playoff contending teams around the league.

He could be the difference in some teams making the playoffs and potentially going on a run, which is why many teams will look to make competitive offers to the Wizards for their starting power forward.

So will the Wizards trade Kuzma this season?

With Kyle Kuzma expected to opt out of his contract after this season and explore his options in free agency, it seems likely right now that the Wizards will be receptive to calls for Kuzma and one of these three teams could look to offer a ton of assets for him ahead of the trade deadline.

New York Knicks

Even though there are teams with a better roster on paper than the New York Knicks, this team just keeps winning close games and they currently find themselves 0.5 games ahead of the Atlanta Hawks for the 6-seed in the Eastern Conference.

Obviously things could and very likely will change in terms of the standings, but the Knicks are right on the cusp of making it back to the playoffs this season.

However, they still seem like they are missing a chunk of production and consistency next to Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett.

New York is going to be busy ahead of the trade deadline and not only do they have future draft picks that they can leverage, but Evan Fournier, Derrick Rose, Cam Reddish, Immanuel Quickley and Obi Toppin are five players that the Knicks will likely be open to dealing if they were to have a chance at acquiring a player like Kyle Kuzma.

The New York Knicks have a long history of working with Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Kuzma’s current representation, and Leon Rose was one of the best at CAA for years before joining the Knicks’ front-office.

There is very likely a strong connection already formed between Kuzma’s representation and the Knicks’ front-office, which is why New York should be considered a heavy favorite to land the 27-year-old either via trade or in free agency next offseason, that is assuming Kuzma was to opt out of his contract.

The Knicks are red-hot right now and their chances of making the playoffs seem fairly high. However, if they truly want to take that next step as an organization and better their future in terms of being a contender in the Eastern Conference, they need secondary playmakers and scorers like Kyle Kuzma.

A deal involving Quickley, Fournier, Reddish and two future draft picks could very well be enough for the Knicks to acquire not only Kyle Kuzma from the Wizards, but possibly veteran wing Will Barton as well, a deal that instantly gives the Knicks added bench depth on the offensive-end of the floor.

You have to be willing to give up assets in order to contend and if the Knicks make a move for Kuzma, this will be their mindset.

Phoenix Suns

What is going on with the Phoenix Suns right now?

It seems like a ton of things are beginning to snowball into something bigger for this franchise and that is not necessarily a good thing.

Injuries continue to be a concern, Jae Crowder continues to sit out wanting a trade, there has been tension between Deandre Ayton and the team since the offseason that may not be resolved and on top of everything else, it seems like Devin Booker is this team’s only source of immediate scoring.

If the Suns are to be real title contenders, they need a reliable scoring option alongside Booker and while Chris Paul, Mikal Bridges and Deandre Ayton all pull their weight, it still doesn’t seem like this is enough.

Kyle Kuzma immediately fills a hole at the power forward position for this team and his ability to play off-the-ball is what makes him such a valuable asset.

Paul would be thrilled to have another high percentage scorer on the wing to pass to and Kuzma’s rebounding abilities would take a lot of pressure off of Ayton to have to do everything on the interior.

Cameron Johnson is a solid forward on the perimeter for this team, but he is not necessarily known to be a rebounding forward, nor do we know what he will look like coming back from his meniscus injury in the new year.

Now seems like the perfect time for the Suns to go out and get a player like Kuzma, especially if the price is too high for them to pursue a player like Hawks’ forward John Collins.

Indiana Pacers

Do not sleep on the Indiana Pacers right now!

This is a team that has already brought in the new faces of their franchise with Tyrese Haliburton and Bennedict Mathurin, and they seem very open to keeping Myles Turner long-term instead of dealing him ahead of the deadline.

Indiana is right in the thick of things in the East and rather than continuing to try and rebuild their roster, why not go out, making another big move at the trade deadline and begin building your playoff chances?

We have seen the Pacers and President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard be aggressive in trade talks before and Kyle Kuzma could be an excellent secondary piece for them to put next to Haliburton.

The question though with pursuing Kuzma becomes what would the Pacers have to give up?

A first-round pick would very likely have to be going to Washington and the Pacers also have some young assets like Goga Bitadze, Aaron Nesmith, Chris Duarte and Jalen Smith that could be dealt for Kuzma.

There is also Buddy Hield, who has one more year left on his contract and could be leveraged for more value by Indiana.

Again, there are a lot of question marks surrounding a trade like this involving the Wizards and Pacers, especially given that Washington has not put a set value on Kyle Kuzma, but he is absolutely the kind of player that could come in and make a difference right away in the Pacers’ chances of making the playoffs this season.

