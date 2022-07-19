Skip to main content
Big News Reported About Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving

Big News Reported About Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving

According to Adam Zagoria of NJ.com, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant both know a trade from the Brooklyn Nets is not likely to happen.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have been in the news cycle constantly this offseason, and the latest report comes from Adam Zagoria of NJ.com. 

Zagoria reports that the two superstars know that a trade from the Nets is not likely to happen. 

Zagoria: "Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving “know” a trade is unlikely and have accepted the reality that they may not be dealt anytime soon "They know behind the scenes that it’s difficult, that it’s unlikely to happen,” a league source said, adding that “the Nets also knew that they’re going to make it so hard in the sense of the demands they’re looking for in return, no one’s going to meet that."

On June 30, the rumors started to really heat up when ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Durant had requested a trade from the organization. 

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."

In addition, reports started to come out that Irving wanted to be on the Los Angeles Lakers. 

Stephen A. Smith of ESPN on June 30: "Kyrie Irving is telling everybody he plans on going to LA, meaning the Lakers as soon as he possibly can."

Since that busy day on June 30, no deals have reported to be even remotely close for Irving or Durant. 

The Nets lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics, and the major disappointment was the fact that they were swept. 

The duo of Irving and Durant have played together for each of the last two seasons, and they have only won just one playoff series (Irving got hurt in the second-round of the playoffs in 2021).

When they had both joined the Nets in the summer of 2019, they had been expected to compete for titles. 

However, nothing has gone according to plan in Brooklyn since they have gotten there. 

USATSI_17903466_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Big News Reported About Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving

By Ben Stinar12 seconds ago
USATSI_17909946_168388303_lowres
News

Former Two-Time All-Star Still Remains An Unrestricted Free Agent

By Brett Siegel7 hours ago
USATSI_7229449_168388303_lowres
News

Still A Free Agent? Avery Bradley Is Available

By Ben Stinar10 hours ago
USATSI_18033533_168388303_lowres
News

Video Of Kevin Durant At The Gym On Monday

By Ben Stinar10 hours ago
USATSI_5280236_168388303_lowres
News

2009 NBA Champion Is Still A Free Agent

By Ben Stinar11 hours ago
USATSI_18042287_168388303_lowres
Rumors

This Russell Westbrook News Is SHOCKING

By Ben Stinar13 hours ago
USATSI_17947464_168388303_lowres
News

Opinion: Golden State Warriors Should Sign LaMarcus Aldridge

By Ben Stinar14 hours ago
USATSI_18104063_168388303_lowres
News

Four-Time NBA All-Star And Former Top-5 Draft Pick Remains Unsigned

By Brett Siegel14 hours ago
USATSI_15044029_168388303_lowres
News

Opinion: 76ers Should Sign Dwight Howard

By Ben Stinar14 hours ago