Big News Reported About Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have been in the news cycle constantly this offseason, and the latest report comes from Adam Zagoria of NJ.com.

Zagoria reports that the two superstars know that a trade from the Nets is not likely to happen.

Zagoria: "Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving “know” a trade is unlikely and have accepted the reality that they may not be dealt anytime soon "They know behind the scenes that it’s difficult, that it’s unlikely to happen,” a league source said, adding that “the Nets also knew that they’re going to make it so hard in the sense of the demands they’re looking for in return, no one’s going to meet that."

On June 30, the rumors started to really heat up when ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Durant had requested a trade from the organization.

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."

In addition, reports started to come out that Irving wanted to be on the Los Angeles Lakers.

Stephen A. Smith of ESPN on June 30: "Kyrie Irving is telling everybody he plans on going to LA, meaning the Lakers as soon as he possibly can."

Since that busy day on June 30, no deals have reported to be even remotely close for Irving or Durant.

The Nets lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics, and the major disappointment was the fact that they were swept.

The duo of Irving and Durant have played together for each of the last two seasons, and they have only won just one playoff series (Irving got hurt in the second-round of the playoffs in 2021).

When they had both joined the Nets in the summer of 2019, they had been expected to compete for titles.

However, nothing has gone according to plan in Brooklyn since they have gotten there.