There's Some Kyrie Irving "Buzz" For This Team

According to Bill Simmons, "there is some Lakers buzz" for Kyrie Irving. The Brooklyn Nets lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics, who are now in the NBA Finals facing off with the Golden State Warriors. As for the Los Angeles Lakers, they missed the NBA Playoffs.

On Monday, Bill Simmons had some interesting things to say on his podcast about Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving. "

"There is some Lakers buzz with him, which I'm trying to figure out even how it would happen" Simmons Said. "I'm trying to think; A. would Kyrie Irving actually leave the Nets? B. What's the most money they would pay to keep him? And then C. If they didn't want to keep him and it was a sign-and-trade scenario, where would he go?

Irving just finished his third season with the Nets, and they have yet to make it out of the second-round of the playoffs.

Prior to signing with the Nets, he spent two seasons in Boston on the Celtics.

Irving will have a player-option this summer that he can either opt into and play one more season with the Nets, or he can be a free agent this July.