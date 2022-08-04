Skip to main content

This Team Is Kyrie Irving's Reported "Top Destination" If He Were To Leave The Nets

According to The Athletic's Jovan Buha, the Los Angeles Lakers are Kyrie Irving's "top destination" if he were to leave the Brooklyn Nets.
On Wednesday, Jovan Buha of The Athletic did a mailbag where he answered fan's questions about the Los Angeles Lakers. 

One of his answers about Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving was very interesting. 

Via Buha's mailbag on The Athletic: 

Fan: "Do you think if Kyrie ends up staying in Brooklyn this season? Let’s say they lose in the first round. Is it a given he’s coming to LA as an unrestricted free agent next summer? — @RyanLucs1" 

Buha: "There are few givens in the NBA, so I would hesitate to label it as such. But all indications are that the Lakers are Irving’s top destination if he leaves Brooklyn, whether it’s via a trade between now and the February 2023 trade deadline, or in free agency next summer, when Westbrook’s salary will be off the Lakers’ books."

Therefore, Buha believes that if Irving were to leave the Nets, the Lakers are the team he wants to play for. 

However, that does not mean that he is leaving the Nets.  

Irving opted into his deal for next season, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania on June 27, and he will be a free agent next season.

There have been a lot of rumors about this subject matter for over a month. 

On June 30, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith reported that Irving wants to play for the Lakers.

Smith on June 30: "Kyrie Irving is telling everybody he plans on going to LA, meaning the Lakers as soon as he possibly can."

The Nets got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics, and there have been a lot of rumors about the franchise as a whole since then.

Also on June 30, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Nets.

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."

