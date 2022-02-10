Knicks Reportedly Discussed Three-Team Trade With Lakers And Raptors

According to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers and Toronto Raptors, have discussed a three-team trade.

The report from Scotto can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below, and his story on Hoops Hype can be read here.

According to Scotto, talks have been about Cam Reddish and Alec Burks going to the Lakers, Goran Dragic and draft picks going to the Knicks and the Raptors getting Talen Horton-Tucker and Nerlens Noel.

Scotto also adds that Kendrick Nunn could be added in discussions as well.

The trade deadline is on Thursday, February 10, at 3 P.M. Eastern Time.

One of the most interesting names in the report is 2019 tenth overall pick Cam Reddish, who was traded from the Atlanta Hawks to the Knicks in January.

However, since joining the franchise he has not seen the court very much and is averaging just 10 minutes per game of playing time and had had several games where he did not play at all.

The Knicks have been in a massive slump, and are just 2-8 in their last ten games, while also being in the middle of a four-game losing streak.

They are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 21-34 record.

After making the playoffs last season as the fourth seed, they have not lived up to exceptions at all this season.

As for the Raptors, they are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 30-23 record.

Meanwhile, the Lakers are also in a big slump losing their last two games, and going just 3-7 in their last ten games.

They are the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 26-30 record.