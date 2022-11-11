Lakers Reportedly Brought In A Former Bulls 1st-Round Pick For A Work Out

On Wednesday evening, LeBron James left the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers early with an injury.

The Lakers lost 114-101 to fall to 2-9 on the season in their first 11 games (and they are in the middle of a four-game losing streak).

On Thursday, Shams Charania (appearing on The Rally on Bally Sports) reported that James was diagnosed with a left adductor strain (and will be listed day-to-day), but he will likely miss the next two games.

Charania: "I'm told the expectation is that James will be out the next two Lakers games; Friday, against the Sacramento Kings, and Sunday, against the Brooklyn Nets."

He also added an intriguing tidbit of information that they have recently worked out two players.

Charania: "They worked out Moe Harkless recently, and I'm told the Lakers also held free-agent workouts with Joe Wieskamp and Tony Snell. Joe Wieskamp was waived by the Spurs out of training camp, and Tony Snell has been a long-time NBA veteran.

Wieskamp was the 41st overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Iowa and played in 29 games for the Spurs last season.

The 23-year-old averaged 2.1 points per contest.

As for Snell, he was the 20th overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls and has played for six NBA teams over the last nine seasons.

He most recently played for the Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans in 2021-22.

Over 601 career regular-season games, the 31-year-old averages 6.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists on 39.4% shooting from the three-point range.

The Lakers currently rank last in the NBA in three-point shooting percentage as a team (29.3%).

During the 2021 season, Snell shot 56.9% from the three-point range for the Atlanta Hawks.