REPORT: Lakers Tried To Trade Russell Westbrook To San Antonio Before Season

All offseason long, the main topic around the NBA, other than what would happen with Kevin Durant, is what the Los Angeles Lakers would do with nine-time All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook.

One of the most athletic players in NBA history and the all-time leader in triple-doubles, Westbrook’s time in Los Angeles has been disastrous and it really has not been his fault.

From the time he became a Laker, Westbrook was set up to fail next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis simply because no matter what anybody said or what happened, Russell Westbrook was always the third man in this group.

Always being a ball-dominant player, Westbrook has never been able to succeed off-the-ball, which is why he and the Lakers have struggled so much since the start of last season. Trade talks surrounding the All-Star have been prominent in Los Angeles and while no move was made during the summer, the Lakers did in fact try to move Russell Westbrook on multiple occasions.

Not only did they have interest in acquiring Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving and both Myles Turner and Buddy Hield from the Indiana Pacers, but according to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the Lakers also tried to send Russell Westbrook to the San Antonio Spurs for veteran Josh Richardson.

In a recent story talking about the top trade candidates on every team, Scotto wrote that that Los Angeles offered a lottery-protected first-round pick and Westbrook to the Spurs in exchange for Richardson, but San Antonio wanted an unprotected first-round pick if they were to take on Westbrook’s salary, which is why this trade never happened.

Westbrook going to the Spurs was a scenario that was discussed heavily at Summer League in Las Vegas this past summer and if it had occurred, the consensus was that the All-Star would be waived and be able to sign with any team in the league, as San Antonio would have no use for him.

Moving Westbrook for Richardson would have given the Lakers a key veteran shooter out on the wing that has proven to be effective.

Now in his eighth NBA season, Richardson has averaged 12.0 points and 3.1 rebounds per game while shooting 36.5 percent from three-point range for his career. This season, Josh Richardson has averaged 10.2 points per game while shooting 36.3 percent from three-point range in San Antonio.

While the Lakers could revisit trade talks for Richardson ahead of the trade deadline, it still seems unlikely that they would be willing to offer an unprotected first-round pick along with Russell Westbrook, who has played well coming off-the-bench in recent weeks, for a veteran like Josh Richardson.

Heading towards the trade deadline in February, the Lakers are expected to feel out the market once again for a Russell Westbrook trade.

