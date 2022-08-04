Massive Report About LeBron James' Future On Thursday

On August 4, LeBron James has officially become eligible to sign a contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers.

James just finished up his fourth season in Los Angeles, and he averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game.

Even at 37-years-old, he is one of the few true superstars in the NBA.

According to NBC Sports' Kurt Helin, who spoke to sources around the league, James is expected to sign a 1+1 deal with the Lakers at some point.

Helin: "Most sources around the league NBC spoke with expected LeBron will go with option three — a 1+1 — but that he may take his time signing it. There is no rush (the extension can be signed through next June). And if that keeps the pressure on the Lakers to upgrade the roster, all the better."

As of right now, James will be a free agent in the summer of 2023 (after next season).

His tenure with the Lakers has been quite the roller coaster since he signed there in the summer of 2018.

They also missed the NBA Playoffs that first season, but after trading for Anthony Davis, they won the 2020 NBA Championship over Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.

In 2021, they lost in the first-round to the Phoenix Suns, and this past season they missed the playoffs.

James is a four-time NBA Champion and has also played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat in addition to the Lakers.

He won two titles with the Heat and one with the Cavs, in addition to his championship with the Lakers.