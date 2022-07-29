Big Report About LeBron James On Friday

On Friday, NBA reporter Marc Stein reported some intriguing details about Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

Stein: "Sources briefed on the matter stress that James is extremely happy in Los Angeles despite the Lakers' back-to-back rocky seasons. He and his family, by all accounts, have grown increasingly entrenched in Southern California since James signed with the Lakers in the summer of 2018."

James signed with the Lakers in the summer of 2019, and they missed the NBA Playoffs the following season.

In his second season with the franchise, they won the 2020 NBA Championship over Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in the bubble in Orlando, Florida.

The title was the first for the Lakers since 2010 when they had Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol.

However, in the last two seasons they have lost in the first-round of the playoffs (2021), and this past season they were the 11th seed in the Western Conference and missed the postseason once again.

James will be a free agent in the summer of 2023, and Stein relayed his options going forward with the Lakers.

Stein: "James basically has three options. He can play out his current contract at $44.5 million and become a free agent after his 20th NBA season. Or he can sign a one-year extension worth $46.7 million ... or a two-year maximum extension worth $97.1 million (and presumably containing a player option for Year 2). James, remember, turns 38 on Dec. 30. The league's Over-38 rule, explained in much more thorough detail here via Keith Smith's Spotrac coverage, prevents him from signing anything longer than a two-year extension."

James is 37-years-old, and he just finished his 19th season in the NBA averaging 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game.

Next season, will be his fifth with the Lakers and 20th in the NBA.

The four-time NBA Champion has also played for the Cleveland Cavaliers (twice) and Miami Heat.

According to Stein, James is eligible to sign an extension with the Lakers on August 4.